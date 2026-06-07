Town Closing in On Young Irish Keeper

Sunday, 7th Jun 2026 12:19 Town are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old Irish keeper Alex Noonan from Shamrock Rovers. Noonan, who is yet to make a League of Ireland appearance for the Dublin side but played in the President’s Cup final in January, has made a number of trips to Playford Road and is closing in on a move to the Blues ahead of the new season, according to the Irish Sunday Times. Capped by Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, Noonan is currently 6ft 1in tall, but Town keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin, who has a similar role with the Irish U21s, is said to be confident he will grow further and has the ability to make it at the top level. Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has said he would have no qualms about fielding Noonan in his first team over a prolonged period should he need to. “You are talking about a top keeper,” he said. “If we were in a different place in terms of Ed [McGinty] not being firmly our number one, Alex would no doubt have a lot more games by now. He’s very good. “If Alex had had to play the first 15 or 16 games or whatever it is, we’d have no issues. He’s good, he’s very good,” Noonan, who is from from Maynooth in County Kildare, was Ireland’s number one at the U17 World Cup in Qatar last year. Photo: TWTD



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Tedray added 12:35 - Jun 7

not another Irish player - how many goalies do we want or are we to play two in the PL -7

tivo added 12:39 - Jun 7

@Tedray if you think we're buying a 17YO Goalkeeper for our PL season then you're a numpty. 4

brian_a_mul added 12:47 - Jun 7

Noonan is good, Shamrock Rovers play European football every season. Noonan has been in squads, making Euro trips. Great exp for a young player. Ireland produce great quality GKs.

Its a good value market for English clubs. 0

Robert_Garrett added 13:03 - Jun 7

signing the kid initially for the U21 no doubt?

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Nutkins_Return added 13:17 - Jun 7

I don't think you can get a more idiotic post then the first one in this news thread. Must remind myself to avoid the news threads! Always a painful read.



Who cares what a country a player is from unless you are an absolute weapon!



He's 17. He's not being signed for the first team. Successful teams have long term plans and long term recruitment. That's what this is.



Imagine finding a negative from a story that is purely positive. This has absolutely no bearing whatsoever on our first team recruitment for the season ahead or honestly for probably the next 5 seasons.



This is recruitment for our junior levels with high potential for the future. 1

FlittonBlue added 13:18 - Jun 7

We have to look elsewhere to populate our youth stocks due to the decade of underinvestment, and who cares if they are English, Irish or Martian as long as they wear the blue shirt with skill and pride! 0

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