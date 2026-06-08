Dyer Set to Be Named Southend Boss

Monday, 8th Jun 2026 10:42

Former Town midfielder and coach Kieron Dyer is set to be named the new manager of National League Southend United, TWTD understands.

Dyer has been a first-team coach at Chesterfield under former Blues boss Paul Cook for the last three years, having left his role as U21s coach at Town in March 2022.

But the 47-year-old’s long-term ambition has always been to manage a club of his own and the former England international is expected to be confirmed as the successor to Kevin Maher, who was sacked last month, at Roots Hall later today.

Southend finished sixth in the National League last season but were 27 points behind York City, who claimed the only automatic promotion spot. The Shrimpers lost out to Scunthorpe in the play-off eliminator.

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