Ademiluyi Wins Cap as England U20s Defeated

Tuesday, 9th Jun 2026 17:40

Town striker Princess Ademiluyi started as England U20s were beaten 1-0 by Japan in a friendly at the Murcia Stadium in Spain this afternoon.

Ademiluyi, who was left out of the side which defeated Canada by the same scoreline last Wednesday, played the first 63 minutes as she won her third U20s cap but wasn’t able to add to her one goal.

The games and training camp are preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September where England are in Group B alongside Brazil, Tanzania and Canada.

Ademiluyi, 19, joined Town on loan from US-based Gotham FC for a year in January.

Ava Baker, who spent the second half of the season on loan with the Blues, was an unused sub this afternoon having played the first 76 minutes of the game against the Canadians.

Photo: Matchday Images