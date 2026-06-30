Genoa Make Cajuste Enquiry

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 16:40 Genoa are reported to have made an enquiry to Napoli regarding former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste. The Sweden international has spent the last two seasons on loan with Town with the deal which saw him return last summer including an option to buy. However, with the midfielder’s involvement having been limited throughout the campaign, the Blues chose not to pursue a permanent switch. Now, widespread reports in Italy claim the 26-year-old is set to end his three-year stint with Napoli this summer with Genoa having made an approach. Across his two spells with Town, Cajuste made 40 starts and 24 sub appearances, scoring twice. Meanwhile, Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator, 19, a player who the Blues have been eyeing, is reported to be the subject of Juventus interest but with talks between the two clubs regarding a cash-plus-players deal worth €18 million (£15.5 million) having broken down, although likely to be revisited. Photo: Matchday Images



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Hciwspi added 17:14 - Jun 30

Oh well, never mind. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:18 - Jun 30

Whilst McKenna was here the door was always slightly ajar at least. Think McKenna leaving also ruled out any chance he’d be back. 2

Tedray added 17:26 - Jun 30

I did not seem to notice any sort of "farewell" to Cajuste or for that matter Azon unless I missed it. They both seemed good personalities who had their moments on the pitch. (Loved Azons wonderful backheel for Kaseys goal) Perhaps me just being a bit sensitive.Will our recruitment be the real thing or a delayed washout.We shall soon know. 0

MattinLondon added 17:37 - Jun 30

Cajuste is nowhere near good enough for the PL - unfortunately. 4

armchaircritic59 added 17:52 - Jun 30

Well, with all the contract stuff being settled tomorrow, I'd expect movements both ways from then onwards. Not too surprised nothing apart from the usual rumours has actually happened officially yet.



As for Jens, like a few, I thought he was going to be a " cheat code " in the Championship, well like the few, I got it wrong. I wish him all the very best for the rest of his career. A likeable guy. 0

Linkboy13 added 18:10 - Jun 30

Got no time for players that don't give one hundred percent for the club that's the least you should expect if you don't manager's tend to not want to use you this is wot happened to Cajuste im afraid very rarely used latter end of the season. Azon is the complete opposite lacking in certain areas of his game but gave his all for the club and so got more game time a good professional hope he does well in the future. 0

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