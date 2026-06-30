Genoa Make Cajuste Enquiry
Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 16:40
Genoa are reported to have made an enquiry to Napoli regarding former Blues loanee Jens Cajuste.
The Sweden international has spent the last two seasons on loan with Town with the deal which saw him return last summer including an option to buy.
However, with the midfielder’s involvement having been limited throughout the campaign, the Blues chose not to pursue a permanent switch.
Now, widespread reports in Italy claim the 26-year-old is set to end his three-year stint with Napoli this summer with Genoa having made an approach.
Across his two spells with Town, Cajuste made 40 starts and 24 sub appearances, scoring twice.
Meanwhile, Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator, 19, a player who the Blues have been eyeing, is reported to be the subject of Juventus interest but with talks between the two clubs regarding a cash-plus-players deal worth €18 million (£15.5 million) having broken down, although likely to be revisited.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Kieran McKenna, Gary O'Neil and the Difference Between a Coach and a Builder by Bluetaff
It's been a minute since my last blog and to be honest I hadn't planned on another until a rather enlightening conversation with an old friend.
Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Between The Lines, Championship Play-Off Final Edition - Tiger Feat by The_Flashing_Smile
A couple of you mentioned doing a Saints ditty. Well, they get a brief mention here!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]