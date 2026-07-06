Town and Hull City Linked With Lazio Full-Back
Monday, 6th Jul 2026 19:04
Town and Hull City are reported to be among the clubs eyeing left-back Luca Pellegrini, who is set to leave Lazio this summer.
According to la Repubblica, Pelligrini, 27, will move on from the Rome-based club this summer after three seasons and is looking to move abroad.
In England, the Blues and Tigers are said to be keen, while in Spain Deportivo La Coruna and Espanyol are reportedly interested. Serie A Como were previously understood to be a suitor but are now believed to have moved on.
Pelligrini, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, started his career at hometown club AS Roma, spending time on loan at Cagliari before joining Juventus in 2019.
Further loan spells back at Cagliari, Genoa and then Eintracht Frankfurt followed, before he joined Lazio on loan in January 2023.
A further two-year loan followed with an obligation to buy having been triggered last summer.
Pelligrini has won one full Italian cap in a friendly in 2020, in addition to games at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels.
Town, whose squad returned to pre-season training today, are certain to be on the lookout for another left-back to compete with Leif Davis this summer with Conor Townsend having been released at the end of the season.
Photo: Marco Iacobucci / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect
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