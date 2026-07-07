Manchester United and Liverpool Games Move For Sky
Tuesday, 7th Jul 2026 15:00
Town’s early season games against Manchester United and Liverpool have moved for live Sky Sports coverage.
The newly promoted Blues will now travel to Old Trafford on Sunday 30th August (KO 4.30pm), while the Merseysiders visit Portman Road on Friday 4th September (KO 8pm).
Those games following Town’s opening home fixture against Sunderland on 22nd August, what’s likely to be a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off during the 2026/27 Premier League season.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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