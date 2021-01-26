ITSC Serbia: Town's International Reputation is Being Diminished

Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 11:50 ITSC Serbia has written an open letter expressing concerns that the current situation at Town is diminishing the “international reputation” of the club. The letter outlines frustrations with matters on the field, but also the loss of the Blues' community feel, citing the lack of contact from the club in recent years and the continuing ban of TWTD’s Phil Ham from manager and player press conferences. Chairman Uros Zivaljevic told TWTD how the Serbia branch came about: “I started following ITFC in that famous promotion season 1999/00. “The next season and fifth place in the Premier League brought more attention and admiration and over time with a lot of effort our membership grew to 22. “Hundreds of others learned a lot about Ipswich and the history of the club through us and about Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Alf Ramsey etc, though. “We even participated in supporters clubs tournaments here in Serbia, usually getting all the attention being Ipswich among the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Milan, Barcelona etc. “We have lost half our members unfortunately over the last decade but mostly over the last few years. “The Marcus Evans takeover did some damage but the breaking point was not supporting Mick McCarthy when he actually could have taken us to the Premier League again. “After that people got disenchanted as almost all of our members were (and the remaining still are) people who like supporting smaller clubs instead of industry leaders such as Manchester or London clubs. “Also some activities that used to be run by the club in the past such as voting for new shirts, for players etc that helped animate the members are no longer there. “We loved voting for new shirt designs, that always stirred up a super discussion between us. Such small things you come to miss. “And with the rise of some other clubs and downfall of ITFC we came down to dozen members, half of whom aren't very active any more. “And we feel this is the case all over anywhere really. Which is sad because the foundation is there, we just need to nurture it. “I came across a story on Facebook from one lifelong fan based in Ipswich who cancelled season tickets for him, his son and grandsons. He sent an email citing his reasons and all he got back from the club was, “OK”. “When I first contacted the club I got the wallpaper with autographs from players. Not the paper one mind you but the one for your monitor. It was all it took for me to fall in love. When you compare these stories it's just saddening to see where we came from and where we are now.



“Our contact is itfcserbia@gmail.com for anyone who would like to get in touch for whatever reason.”

Photo: Contributed



fergalsharkey added 11:57 - Jan 26

prozach added 12:08 - Jan 26

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:10 - Jan 26

Keep the faith Serbia.... great that we have a Serbian supporters club! Even if it is only down to a dozen... this tells a story.... right across the globe the club is losing touch with its fan base



Taricco_Fan added 12:15 - Jan 26

I just find it amazing that we have a following in Serbia. This highlights the international reputation the club once had and how far we've fallen. 4

Farmerpiles added 12:16 - Jan 26

aloanagain added 12:21 - Jan 26

DifferentGravy added 12:28 - Jan 26

Not all Town fans are originally from Ipswich, Suffolk or even England. Its great to hear of supporters in other countries and just shows how popular the team is.....even in League 1 and churning out the current quality of football. But a club can only go so far without its supporters and so it would be nice to hear stories of fan inclusion, appreciation and reciprocation.



I agree ITSC Serbia.....it is the little things that can make a difference. I could have started supporting Liverpool/Arsenal/Man Utd/Spurs like most of my friends. But one of the reasons I chose Town was the kit with the yellow and blue badge(like we have again now).



Keep supporting!! COYB

