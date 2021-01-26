ITSC Serbia: Town's International Reputation is Being Diminished
Tuesday, 26th Jan 2021 11:50
ITSC Serbia has written an open letter expressing concerns that the current situation at Town is diminishing the “international reputation” of the club.
The letter outlines frustrations with matters on the field, but also the loss of the Blues' community feel, citing the lack of contact from the club in recent years and the continuing ban of TWTD’s Phil Ham from manager and player press conferences.
Chairman Uros Zivaljevic told TWTD how the Serbia branch came about: “I started following ITFC in that famous promotion season 1999/00.
“The next season and fifth place in the Premier League brought more attention and admiration and over time with a lot of effort our membership grew to 22.
“Hundreds of others learned a lot about Ipswich and the history of the club through us and about Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Alf Ramsey etc, though.
“We even participated in supporters clubs tournaments here in Serbia, usually getting all the attention being Ipswich among the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Milan, Barcelona etc.
“We have lost half our members unfortunately over the last decade but mostly over the last few years.
“The Marcus Evans takeover did some damage but the breaking point was not supporting Mick McCarthy when he actually could have taken us to the Premier League again.
“After that people got disenchanted as almost all of our members were (and the remaining still are) people who like supporting smaller clubs instead of industry leaders such as Manchester or London clubs.
“Also some activities that used to be run by the club in the past such as voting for new shirts, for players etc that helped animate the members are no longer there.
“We loved voting for new shirt designs, that always stirred up a super discussion between us. Such small things you come to miss.
“And with the rise of some other clubs and downfall of ITFC we came down to dozen members, half of whom aren't very active any more.
“And we feel this is the case all over anywhere really. Which is sad because the foundation is there, we just need to nurture it.
“I came across a story on Facebook from one lifelong fan based in Ipswich who cancelled season tickets for him, his son and grandsons. He sent an email citing his reasons and all he got back from the club was, “OK”.
“When I first contacted the club I got the wallpaper with autographs from players. Not the paper one mind you but the one for your monitor. It was all it took for me to fall in love. When you compare these stories it's just saddening to see where we came from and where we are now.
Photo: Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 275 bloggers
Musings of 2021 by MJS83
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
Pegasus Reflects by pegasus
One of the outcomes of the extraordinary year that has just come to an end has been that I have been able to watch Ipswich Town, home and away, on my computer screen for £10 a game.
We Need to Go Back to the Past to Go Forwards by chrismakin
There have been some amazing news pieces recently from past players and current coaches and it really got me thinking about what is best for ITFC.
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]