Matheson: I Got a Call at Half-Four
Monday, 1st Feb 2021 21:21
New loan signing Luke Matheson has revealed that he only found out about his loan move to the Blues from his parent club Wolves at half past four this afternoon.
The deal having been agreed, the former Rochdale youngster is driving to Suffolk this evening.
"I was doing some extra work in the gym at about half-four and I got a call from the Wolves loans manager who said I needed to get over to the first-team building straight away," the 18-year-old told the club site.
"Within half an hour I was on the phone to [manager] Paul [Lambert] and it felt like the right opportunity for me.
"I'm really happy to be joining this club. I can't wait to get started because this feels like a really good move for me.
"It was a no brainer before I got on the phone, but speaking to the manager made me think 'yes, I want to do this’.
"I'm really looking forward to this and I want to help the team. Playing first-team football will be brilliant and I'm excited to be part of the first-team environment.
"Paul really liked my enthusiasm and I will work really hard for this team. I run a lot and I'll give it my all for the club."
Meanwhile, it's reported the Blues turned interest from several League One clubs for Jon Nolan, despite the player being said to be keen on a move.
According to Football Insider, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers were keen in addition to Peterborough, who were linked earlier this evening.
Photo: Action Images
