Schwartz Flies Over For Talks With Ashton and McKenna

Friday, 24th May 2024 16:12 Majority shareholder Ed Schwartz has flown over to the UK to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna as the Blues seek to keep the Northern Irishman at Portman Road, TWTD understands. Over the last few days, McKenna has emerged as a target of Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United and Chelsea with his representatives understood to have held talks with all three clubs. But Town remain hopeful of keeping the man who has guided them to back-to-back promotions at Portman Road for their first Premier League campaign in 22 years. We understand Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, flew over from the States earlier this week especially for the talks with Ashton and McKenna. Schwartz and Blues CEO Ashton were spotted together yesterday at the Salthouse Hotel - and pictured by a fan with those images passed on to TWTD - with the Blues trying to do everything they can to keep McKenna at Portman Road. We understand he is also set to speak to McKenna while in Ipswich. A new more lucrative extended deal seems certain to be part of the discussions with McKenna already contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.

Photos: TWTD/Contributed



flykickingbybgunn added 16:16 - May 24

Fingers crossed. 1

Linners added 16:18 - May 24

Is Ashton dressed as a vicar? 3

midastouch added 16:19 - May 24

CEOxygen 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:19 - May 24

Ransom 1

ArnieM added 16:19 - May 24

Hmmm, the big guns from our owners now getting involved. Not sure if this is good or bad news! 1

pointofblue added 16:20 - May 24

Linners - maybe he's hoping for divine intervention. 2

bluejacko added 16:21 - May 24

The big guns called in. 0

Vancouver_Blue added 16:22 - May 24

Geez...I wish someone would just come out and give us a statement. My phone ringtone is The Clash, 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' we need to get a new manager in he should be allowed to have the whole summer to get a squad ready. 0

sito added 16:23 - May 24

He would probably dress in whatever Kieran asked him to at the present time. 0

Portman51 added 16:23 - May 24

Guardian reports Man U have decided to sack ETH regardless of Cup Final outcome. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:23 - May 24

Linners thats his praying outfit . 0

victorysquad added 16:24 - May 24

Poor old Ashton, he looks knackered! Come on Kieran, don't put him through this! 0

TractorfactorSteve added 16:30 - May 24

Ramsey and Robson turning in their graves. Men who could teach KMcK a thing or two. -1

SuffolkPunchFC added 16:33 - May 24

Let's also not speculate or jump to conclusions.



The fact is Schwartz flew to the UK and met with Ashton (there is photographic evidence ;-) )



What we don't know is that he will meet with McKenna ('we understand' may or may not

be based on solid evidence, and could be considered hearsay for now) nor do we know what Ashston & Schwartz discussed.



It may have been an already scheduled meeting to discuss budgets and plans for the transition into the EPL (speculation on may part, but no less valid than other speculation). If it was a scheduled meeting to discuss this, then it's likely to have involved a meeting with McKenna anyway, therefore such a meeting (if it happens) proves nothing one way or the other.



We are outside observers (like the media are) with little solid knowledge or understanding of what is being discussed. Be patient and wait for official word from the club - only then will it be conclusive. 1

Andy32Cracknell added 16:35 - May 24

@victorysquad - I was thinking exactly the same thing.



In general. It’s Good to see Schwartz over here, shows we are going to do everything we can to keep McKenna. I personally think it could be a massive mistake by McKenna if he leaves. Could fall flat on his face (not down to his as ability) but in regards to the cut throat approach by other owners/ceo’s. I really hope he see’s sense and stays here for many more years and build our reputation together. Like Mark Ashton has said, there really is no limit as to what we can achieve, a AS LONG AS WE STICK TOGETHER. Read this McKenna and do the right thing which is STAY. 0

kizaitfc added 16:38 - May 24

SuffolkPunchFC, whilst you are obviously correct he may have already planned to fly over to discuss various things.



Given the current on goings he will definitely be speaking with KM about his contract and the current speculation. 0

Flamencaman added 16:39 - May 24

McKenna has probably said buy me Omari or I’ll go to Chelsea to be with him, McK is staying they are sorting investments out 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:41 - May 24

We shall have to see what the outcome of this is, but if K McK stays, which most of us still probably view as the best result, then I am a little worried that a bit of the gloss will have rubbed off. Whatever happens, we will need a fresh start - fresh start with McK, putting behind us the ins and outs of the last two weeks, or fresh start with a new manager. 1

Doc_Albran added 16:45 - May 24

I imagine his visit is for two reasons 1) can McKenna be kept, looking less likely as his agent pimps him to all and sundry 2) who's his replacement and how much does that cost? 0

joyousblue added 16:47 - May 24

What i dont get is hes contacted until 2027 , its not like aplayer who will play poorly until released is it , he could not suddenly becomesbad manager 0

