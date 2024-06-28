Jackson Set to Join Derby
Friday, 28th Jun 2024 16:18
Former Blues forward Kayden Jackson is reportedly set to join Derby County after his Town terms are up on Sunday.
Jackson, 30, was released by the Blues at the end of the season after six years at Portman Road with his contract officially up at the end of the month, Sunday.
According to Sky Sports, Jackson will sign a three-year deal with the Midlanders following their promotion to the Championship.
Rams boss Paul Warne is a long-time admirer of Jackson having tried to sign him on a number of occasions while manager of Rotherham.
Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench.
Overall, he made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.
