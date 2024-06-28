Jackson Set to Join Derby

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 16:18 Former Blues forward Kayden Jackson is reportedly set to join Derby County after his Town terms are up on Sunday. Jackson, 30, was released by the Blues at the end of the season after six years at Portman Road with his contract officially up at the end of the month, Sunday. According to Sky Sports, Jackson will sign a three-year deal with the Midlanders following their promotion to the Championship. Rams boss Paul Warne is a long-time admirer of Jackson having tried to sign him on a number of occasions while manager of Rotherham. Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench. Overall, he made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfcjoe added 16:22 - Jun 28

Great move for him, and to get a 3 year contract at age 30 - well deserved 17

Jugsy added 16:23 - Jun 28

Honestly didn't know where he'd end up and if this comes off it's a brilliant move. A great servant and top bloke who didn't always get what he deserved but always gave everything. Best of luck, Jacko. 12

flykickingbybgunn added 16:23 - Jun 28

Good for Kayden.

I wish him all the best. 7

irishtim added 16:23 - Jun 28

Delighted for him. 5

slade1 added 16:24 - Jun 28

If it works out then that could be a great move for Kayden.

Good luck Jacko

5

Broadbent23 added 16:24 - Jun 28

Good luck to Jayden. Will be remembered for the Town journey 2021-2024. Ex Town players do well at Derby. 5

Westover added 16:25 - Jun 28

Yes good move and I wish him well. 5

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:26 - Jun 28

Wish KJ all the best, hope he cam be a key man for them. What a genuinely good guy he is 7

Markp68 added 16:32 - Jun 28

Decent move for Kayden and a 3 year contract at 30 is also good news for him. Really glad he’s managed to get a championship team, he deserves it and I hope it works out well for him. A great servant to us especially in the last couple of years so I wish him nothing but success 6

NORFOLK_BLUE added 16:34 - Jun 28

Good luck Kayden.

Will be keeping an eye out for your performances.

Just score against Leeds and N*****h please. 7

churchmans81 added 16:36 - Jun 28

Fabulous move for Kayden and well deserved. Just hope we don’t draw Derby in the FA Cup and he scores a hat trick. 0

Bazza8564 added 16:37 - Jun 28

Well done Kayden, thats a great contract 2

hoppy added 16:43 - Jun 28

Great move for him, and to get a 3 yr contract too.



Will they specify in his contract that he only needs to do well until Christmas, as they usually dip after that? 1

raycrawfordswig added 16:47 - Jun 28

Good luck Kayden hope you are successful for Derby a good move for you. 1

billlm added 16:47 - Jun 28

Really chuffed for him nice person, deserves this, 2

TimmyH added 16:48 - Jun 28

Not bad move for Kayden...from one club playing well below where they should have been to another also on the up! all the best! 1

bluejacko added 16:53 - Jun 28

Nothing but best wishes for him 1

brian_a_mul added 17:12 - Jun 28

He has a great attitude, not disruptive, super work ethic and speed. Will be very interesting to see what position he plays Great move and wish him the best.

0

planetblue_2011 added 17:22 - Jun 28

Well done Jacko a great move for you & a great signing for Derby. 0

IndependentlyBlue added 17:27 - Jun 28

Very good luck to him. An unsung hero much of the time here but his professionalism and hard work paid off. Always did a job for us. Genuinely sorry to see him go, wish him well. 0

Help added 17:35 - Jun 28

Good luck 0

