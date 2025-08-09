Birmingham Issue Statement on Taylor Assault

Saturday, 9th Aug 2025 20:18 Birmingham City have issued a statement regarding the incident in which Jack Taylor appeared to assaulted by a supporter as Town celebrated George Hirst’s 95th-minute penalty in last night’s 1-1 draw at St Andrew’s. While bottles were being thrown from the stand towards the celebrating Town players, as they clashed with some of the Birmingham team, a supporter tried to drag Taylor over the barrier before being pushed away by skipper Dara O’Shea. The statement reads: “Birmingham City has a zero-tolerance policy towards violent and anti-social behaviour inside or around our stadium. “The club is aware of an incident which took place during last night’s Sky Bet Championship fixture. “Club officials are now supporting West Midlands Police with its ongoing investigation. Once the authorities have completed the investigation, the club will take the appropriate action.” After the match manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that the Blues have reported the incident to the authorities. “Jack’s alright,” he said. “Someone just showed me it. It’s obviously not ideal, but I think it’s been reported, so the authorities will deal with it.” It’s not the first time the Blues have had issues with the home support at St Andrew’s. In the Worthington Cup semi-final second leg in January 2001, Birmingham supporters repeatedly invaded the pitch with referee Jeff Winter at one stage threatening to take the players off. Since then, there have been other similar incidents at St Andrew’s, most notably a fan, who was later jailed, running on the pitch to attack then-Aston Villa forward Jack Grealish in March 2019.

Photo: Action Images



TresBonne added 20:30 - Aug 9

There is some right neanderthals who go to football at St Andrews. More so than any other club in the country from my experience.



A shame as fans of both clubs were mixing nicely in the pub beforehand and having a good laugh. It was a bit nasty out on the road after the game too. 0

