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Nunez: A Very Good Decision!
Monday, 4th May 2026 15:06

Midfielder Marcelino Nunez was happy to have made the right decision to make the move across the Norfolk-Suffolk border to join Town from Norwich City in the summer with the Chilean international now looking forward to playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Nunez played a significant part in seeing Town back into the top flight, scoring three goals and picking up nine assists.

“I’m very happy, I’m now ready for the Premier League,” he said, speaking in Christchurch Park having been part of the open-top bus parade. “A very special, an amazing club. The people are amazing.”

Asked about his bold move across the border in the summer, becoming the first senior player to do so since Andy Marshall in the summer of 2001, the 26-year-old added: “My mentality is always about competition. Ipswich has the same mentality as me and now I’m ready for the Premier League.”

He says he made the right choice in the summer: “Yes, a very good decision, now my challenge is to stay in the Premier League.”

He says he always dreamed of being a Premier League player from growing up in Chile.

“Yes, and now it’s the first time to have the opportunity for me and for the team,” he continued.

Does he believe the Blues can stay up? “Yes, now I enjoy the day and after recovery, a holiday and then ready for the Premier League.”

Does he have a message for the Norwich fans who gave him stick as Town won both derby matches?

The midfielder paused, before breaking into a big smile: “Maybe, unlucky!”

Nunez, who had another message for Canaries supporters over the PA, says he’s been on similar parades before when with Universidad Católica: “My first team in football in Chile we won five trophies.”

The Recoleta-born midfielder says he’s looking forward to visiting some of the Premier League’s top stadia next season: “With Norwich I played at Anfield in the FA Cup and was a good experience. I’m now very excited for Manchester United’s stadium.”

Photo: TWTD



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Cafe_Newman added 15:16 - May 4
What is it about Marcelino that makes him so loveable even though you have no idea what he says?

"F*** off Norwich. Come on Tractor Boys!" Then what?
3

KBsSocks added 15:24 - May 4
@cafe He then said "Ready for Premier. Let's go !"
0

ThaiBlue added 16:12 - May 4
There's a good player in there somewhere but I'm afraid I've not seen it yet,really don't think he is premier class either maybe he will prove me wrong.
1

TimmyH added 16:24 - May 4
I wonder if he'll be saying that next season when he will get minimal time on the pitch...the Premiership will be far too quick for him, as above hope he proves me wrong but not really seen enough from him.
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