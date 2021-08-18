|Building a High Performance Team at ITFC
Written by Jaime_Clapham on Wednesday, 18th Aug 2021 15:00
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
I want to say a few words on what we are seeing at Town and perhaps some context for the rest of the season after what has been a clear-the-decks type of summer with wholesale change in the ITFC organisation.
The four parts of the change journey are not easy. It takes excellent leadership (like Paul Cook, Mark Ashton et al) and commitment to achieve the goals of the team.
How long will it take us to move the team from Forming to Performing? That will be up to the team and how they buy into Cook’s vision and how they are supported through the change by the club and the supporters.
As we move through this period of transition, my view is to enjoy the journey and to embrace every twist and turn along the way. Cook has a bold vision, he wasn’t afraid to come into the club and make the changes we want to see.
The Role of Emotion and Logic in a change journey
Logic is the catalyst for change and we have known that things were bad and needed to change for years (The Lambert/Hurst/McCarthy/Jewell/Keane years!).
We have been stuck in a holding pattern like a plane above Heathrow and after years and years of underinvestment and poor, uninterested leadership, I would argue that we reached rock bottom last year.
As football fans, we embrace emotion and disregard logic at every turn and this is why we love it. But we forget how emotion will overcome our logic in all parts of our life. Just look at the comments section after we lose, or why you decide to buy the newest, fanciest phone!
I worked on a project with a famous team from Merseyside that plays in blue a few seasons ago. The fans' surveys after the games they lost always said the customer service in the ground was worse, the teas and coffees were cold and the pasties were horrible and it was the opposite when they won!
We are fickle, we have high expectations and we are passionate. But, within the context of the change our club is undergoing, we are still early in our change curve. At this time, we need patience, we need passion and we need commitment from the fans to encourage our team through the Storming, to get our club through the disruption, and get us Performing once again.
We are now starting to see the green shoots of recovery and the benefits of our change in our sunny corner of Suffolk. Slowly but surely, the stands are being cleaned, the Cobbold has been redecorated, we have a new superstar sponsor raising our global profile and there’s lots more to add to that list.
Perhaps most importantly, however, the club is again reaching out to the community to build our network across Suffolk. I still remember when Alex Mathie came to my school as a youngster and that was enough to send me on the journey of backing town for the last 25 years.
We have our change. We have a new vision of where we want the club to be. We have great new motivated leadership. We have a completely new team. We have a passionate and engaging CEO, chairman and manager. We even have good owners! We are supported by the best fans in the land!
It’s now time for the rubber to hit the road and for our club to arrive again. We are ready to get behind the latest chapter of our great club and look forward to attacking, entertaining, winning football again at ITFC.
