Finidi: Ipswich Spell Unfortunate

Friday, 10th Apr 2020 09:04 Former Blues winger Finidi George has described his spell at Portman Road as “unfortunate”. The Nigerian international was one of George Burley’s big signings in the summer of 2001 as the Blues looked to build on their fifth place in the Premier League, having cost £3.1 million from Real Mallorca Despite a dramatic home debut when he scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Derby, the former Ajax man’s time at Town was ultimately a huge disappointment. “Yeah, what happened at Ipswich Town was really unfortunate because I went there with high spirits and high hopes,” Nigerian newspaper The Nation quotes. “Actually I started the league season with them on a high note but after the third or fourth game [actually his 12th] I broke my cheekbone against Fulham when somebody elbowed me and I had to go through a surgery on my cheekbone which kept me out for three or four weeks. “When I came back, I started playing again trying to get match fitness but when I was almost match fit and getting back to the same rhythm before I sustained the injury I had to go for [Africa] Nations Cup [duty] and by the time I came back the team was already struggling and there was nothing I could do. “That was a sad story that I didn’t expect would end up that way but it was the reality. I broke my cheekbone and I later went for the AFCON and when I came back the team was struggling. “We tried but it was not possible to keep the team in the top flight. The team got relegated and they went into administration and we all had to leave. It was a short spell and it was unfortunate.” In the summer of 2003, with George not part of then-manager Joe Royle’s plans, Town settled the remaining two years of the winger’s contract, an agreement which was understood to see him paid £1 million over the next 18 months. ”It might be an understatement to say that his career with Ipswich has been as disappointing for the club as it has, no doubt, for him,” chairman David Sheepshanks said in a statement at the time. “Despite the cost, early termination of the contract made best sense for Ipswich Town.” George made 30 Blues starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring eight goals.

Photo: Action Images



hoppy added 09:19 - Apr 10

...but after the third or fourth decade of his life [actually his 6th]... 0

