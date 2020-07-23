Lambert: We Have to Learn From Last Season

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2020 10:18 Boss Paul Lambert says everyone at Town, including himself, has to learn from last season in which the Blues finished a disappointing 11th in League One having topped the table in the opening months and again in January. The Town manager was back at Playford Road yesterday for the start of pre-season training ahead of 2020/21. “We have to learn from last season. We all do,” Lambert told the club site. “I have looked at myself and what I could have changed. I always do that. “I’ll speak to the lads and ask them for their opinions. We are all in it together and we need to stick together if we are to be successful. “Results hurt us over the last two months, having been top in January but we mustn’t forget the good things we did either. “It’s about looking forward now and I’m more determined than ever to get it right next season.” The new season is expected to start on September 12th with a decision set to be made at a meeting tomorrow.

Photo: TWTD



Skip73 added 10:25 - Jul 23

No, Lambert. YOU have to learn. The team were doing very well until you ruined things wth your rotation policy and unneccesary postponements. 2

MooseJuice added 10:37 - Jul 23

Whilst I agree with you Skip that Lambert needs to put his hands up and admit to all the mistakes he made last year (rotating goalkeepers, shoe horning Judge into a team when he didn't fit anywhere, postponing games unnecessarily etc etc) I would suggest that the team weren't doing 'very well' at the start, they were getting by in a very poor league. 5

Suffolkboy added 10:37 - Jul 23

What’s happened has happened ;hindsight is the only exact science but the way forward is just that !Everybody in our smashing club will need to be unified ( as ever ) in consistent and persistent determination and optimism ; energy and enthusiasm for the tasks ahead in any new season are key factors and responsibilities !

So let’s all be the truest of supporters ,helping the side, the management ,the Academy and everyone working in our interest to deliver .

COYB 0

dominiciawful added 10:47 - Jul 23

12th place, here we come. 1

Pencilpete added 10:52 - Jul 23

On paper we have a team that is more than good enough to challenge for promotion in this league - getting them to perform, dig in and play is the managers job and that was woefully poor last season. I'd love to see Lambert succeed but i think he is very fortunate to still have a job but one of the things i love about my club is that managers are given time and i'm pleased that is at least one tradition that Evans has largely continued 0

StringerBell added 10:53 - Jul 23

We do have to learn from last season - the lesson I learnt is that we need a far better Manager, not some clot spewing PR guff all the time. 1

unknown100 added 10:54 - Jul 23

Skip73- I don’t like lambert or his rotation policy but weren’t we top for the first half of the season with the rotation policy and it was only when he started sticking with the same team that we started losing? 0

Bluearmy_81 added 10:55 - Jul 23

Pete, the club have rewarded failure and pretty much said failure and underachievement is good enough. Only 4 years to go... 🤣😂 0

Carberry added 10:56 - Jul 23

But with all your success and experience shouldn't you have seen all this coming PR Paul?

And Pencilpete I don't think Paul Hurst was offered much time, whatever you may think of his ability. 0

MickMillsTash added 11:05 - Jul 23

A little detail on what we will need to do to improve might be useful- there has just been a 4 month break.

Anyway here's some input:-

We need more physicality, Rotherham bullied us- a Jason De Vos type player would be useful.

Goalkeepers- pick one - no need to rotate

Runners from midfield- Surely someone can break the lines more regularly than Judge, Skuse, Edwards, Nolan etc

Have a plan how to play- do we have the players at full back for 3-5-2 , are we strong enough for 4-4-2?

Humility - respect the division and opponents - we finished 11th and deservedly so. Hard work and organisation will go further than empty PR bluster about not getting promoted being failure. We lost to Fleetwood, Blackpool, Bristol Rovers, Accrington- that's where we are.

injured players- Huw's, Bishop, Keane- if they can't play - get rid. If they won't play- get rid.



Lambert improved Downes and his signings Of KVY and Norwood were good - so some grounds for optimism but there were large shovels of Sh1t last season that might suggest he will be out by November if things don't go well. 2

ArnieM added 11:32 - Jul 23

Right, fair doos. Give him a chance ( we all make mistakes ). Let’s see if HE does indeed learn . Players also do need to step up to plate . Some of our so called “ better” and more experienced players were bloody woeful. This must change . So let’s give it another go and I feel sure with a fully fit squad we really should be getting promoted this season. But if PL resorts to his previous ways I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that Evans will pull the trigger . 1

tractorboybig added 11:33 - Jul 23

I think the lesson we all learnt was that you should GO and everything will remain the same while you are here. 0

ArnieM added 11:37 - Jul 23

Spot on MMT 👍 0

