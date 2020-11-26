Blue Action Call For Lambert Exit
Thursday, 26th Nov 2020 09:56
Town independent supporters group Blue Action have called for the sacking of manager Paul Lambert and last night hung a banner across Playford Road’s gates to that effect.
The banner states “Lambo - Cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar” with Lambo amended to Shambo.
In his first season at the club as he sought to build bridges with fans, Lambert bought pre-match pints for supporters in the FanZone ahead of a number of matches.
Lambert also invited members of Blue Action and other groups to the training ground to talk about improving the atmosphere at home matches.
Blue Action had been formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with the aim of enhancing the atmosphere at Portman Road via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs and more recently have produced a fanzine. They outlined their position regarding Lambert's future in a statement.
Fans’ calls for a change of manager have increased in volume since Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to leaders Hull City with the Blues, who have lost six of their last nine in all competitions, having dropped to fifth in the table and fears that this season is turning into a repeat of 2019/20, in which Town started promisingly before fading into mid-table, growing.
Supporters have already begun to discuss who they would like to take charge at Portman Road on the TWTD Forum and on social media with former midfielder Kieron Dyer and ex-Portmouth and Wigan boss Paul Cook the names most frequently cited.
Fans, currently unable to attend matches, have also sought to contact the club and owner Marcus Evans via email and tweet making their thoughts on the current position clear.
Lambert is contracted for five years having signed a new deal on New year's Day.
Photo: Blue Action
Blogs 270 bloggers
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
A Head in the Right Place by NormEmerges
A nice victory against Wigan, well played the Town, and you achieved it without what many consider our best player. For the second match in a row, Flynn Downes was left out because “his head wasn’t in the right place”.
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
