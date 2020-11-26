Blue Action Call For Lambert Exit

Thursday, 26th Nov 2020 09:56

Town independent supporters group Blue Action have called for the sacking of manager Paul Lambert and last night hung a banner across Playford Road’s gates to that effect.

The banner states “Lambo - Cheers for the beers but it’s time at the bar” with Lambo amended to Shambo.

In his first season at the club as he sought to build bridges with fans, Lambert bought pre-match pints for supporters in the FanZone ahead of a number of matches.

Lambert also invited members of Blue Action and other groups to the training ground to talk about improving the atmosphere at home matches.

Blue Action had been formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with the aim of enhancing the atmosphere at Portman Road via banners, stickers and the introduction of new songs and more recently have produced a fanzine. They outlined their position regarding Lambert's future in a statement.

Fans’ calls for a change of manager have increased in volume since Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to leaders Hull City with the Blues, who have lost six of their last nine in all competitions, having dropped to fifth in the table and fears that this season is turning into a repeat of 2019/20, in which Town started promisingly before fading into mid-table, growing.

Supporters have already begun to discuss who they would like to take charge at Portman Road on the TWTD Forum and on social media with former midfielder Kieron Dyer and ex-Portmouth and Wigan boss Paul Cook the names most frequently cited.

Fans, currently unable to attend matches, have also sought to contact the club and owner Marcus Evans via email and tweet making their thoughts on the current position clear.

Lambert is contracted for five years having signed a new deal on New year's Day.





Photo: Blue Action

wkj added 10:01 - Nov 26

Credit to blue action and even more credit to TWTD for featuring it. 3

chrisswailes added 10:01 - Nov 26

Fingees cossed. 0

clivebleedingthomas added 10:11 - Nov 26

I shared the optimism expressed by Blue Action last season and loved the way they orchestrated a better atmosphere in Portman Road. I welcomed the way Lambert related to the Town fans and thought he did an excellent job in this respect.

However, I agree wholeheartedly with Blue Action's message and believe that we are inevitably stumbling towards failure once again this season. Something is wrong with the coaching, we have young players with potentially bright futures but they are being put under pressure by unnecessarily negative comments from the manager. The inflexibility once we take the pitch and things start to go wrong does not help. For instance the situation against Hull was crying out for another striker to play alongside the excellent Norwood.

We have been extremely unlucky to lose a whole midfield plus other key players through injury. One must have some sympathy for the manager on this point. Nevertheless, we have reached a stage where we know, if nothing changes, we will face a future of wallowing in the third tier of English football. Action is needed and fast. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:14 - Nov 26

Lambert out 0

Razor added 10:16 - Nov 26

EDDIE HOWE NOW!! 0