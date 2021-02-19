Banished Duo Angered By Manager's Comments
Friday, 19th Feb 2021 17:33
Banished-to-the-U23s pair Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson are understood to be furious with manager Paul Lambert’s comments about them at this morning’s press conference.
As previously reported, Jackson angered Lambert with his red card against Sunderland, while Nolan expressed his frustration to the manager after travelling to Crewe and not finding out until shortly before kick-off that he wasn’t in the 18.
Lambert hit back at today’s press conference saying, “I won’t have a player [Nolan], any player come to me and say they’d rather be at home with the wife and kids. If that’s your mentality you’re better doing that."
He added: “They’ve let the club down, let themselves down, let their team-mates down.”
According to the EADT, the duo are angry that their professionalism was called into question.
Lambert made clear his frustration with Jackson for his 10th-minute red card for a studs-up challenge immediately after the Sunderland match.
Nolan played 70 minutes of that game and wasn’t named in the team which was due to play at Crewe but travelled and expected to be among the subs, only to find out he was the man left out via the teamsheet an hour or so before kick-off with no direct communication from the management.
The 27-year-old Merseysider approached Lambert on the Monday about having made the trip to be left on the sidelines when he could otherwise have been at home with his wife and six-month-old, leading to him joining Jackson in be ostracised, leading to an angry exchange.
Nolan is yet to make a public comment but Jackson defended himself on Twitter on Wednesday after suggestions that his exile related to the club rebuffing approaches for him on deadline day.
As previously reported, Huddersfield made a late loan approach for the 26-year-old, despite Lambert claiming earlier today that there had been no interest in the pair.
Nolan was understood to be interesting Rotherham, Wigan and Peterborough in the final hours of the window.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 277 bloggers
Something Rotten by Tristan90
Marcellus, a guard at Elsinore Castle, is a bit-part character in Hamlet yet utters one of the play’s most famous lines: "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark."
Be Careful What You Wish For by Broganonthewing
This phrase has been bandied about quite a bit recently, even Marcus Evans has quoted it.
Two Directions by bbg
Fans, media and pundits always seem to target the manager, even Bobby Robson was targeted in his time. However, he was rightly allowed four of five mediocre seasons before starting to make real progress.
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? by Theipswich
Given the circumstances in which we supporters find ourselves at our lowest point in 64 years and with a level of communication befitting Lord Lucan, I have penned an open letter to our president Marcus Evans, as I am certain I would not have the courtesy of a reply if I were to write to the club:
Lambert's Cat by Moggasknockdown
Remember goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker’s ill-conceived tweet back in November? “If we don’t finish in the top four minimum we might as well wrap up”?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]