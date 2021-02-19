Banished Duo Angered By Manager's Comments

Friday, 19th Feb 2021 17:33 Banished-to-the-U23s pair Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson are understood to be furious with manager Paul Lambert’s comments about them at this morning’s press conference. As previously reported, Jackson angered Lambert with his red card against Sunderland, while Nolan expressed his frustration to the manager after travelling to Crewe and not finding out until shortly before kick-off that he wasn’t in the 18. Lambert hit back at today’s press conference saying, “I won’t have a player [Nolan], any player come to me and say they’d rather be at home with the wife and kids. If that’s your mentality you’re better doing that." He added: “They’ve let the club down, let themselves down, let their team-mates down.” According to the EADT, the duo are angry that their professionalism was called into question. Lambert made clear his frustration with Jackson for his 10th-minute red card for a studs-up challenge immediately after the Sunderland match. Nolan played 70 minutes of that game and wasn’t named in the team which was due to play at Crewe but travelled and expected to be among the subs, only to find out he was the man left out via the teamsheet an hour or so before kick-off with no direct communication from the management. The 27-year-old Merseysider approached Lambert on the Monday about having made the trip to be left on the sidelines when he could otherwise have been at home with his wife and six-month-old, leading to him joining Jackson in be ostracised, leading to an angry exchange. Nolan is yet to make a public comment but Jackson defended himself on Twitter on Wednesday after suggestions that his exile related to the club rebuffing approaches for him on deadline day. As previously reported, Huddersfield made a late loan approach for the 26-year-old, despite Lambert claiming earlier today that there had been no interest in the pair. Nolan was understood to be interesting Rotherham, Wigan and Peterborough in the final hours of the window. Seen talk of me training with the u23s due to transfers not materialising and me wanting out of Ipswich.



I am a PROFESSIONAL football player and will always carry myself as such. Wherever I am, my desire to win and perform for my club will never be questioned. — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) February 17, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 17:36 - Feb 19

But Bishop said that everyone is behind the manager. 1

bluelodgeblue added 17:38 - Feb 19

And so it continues to unravel! Itfc continues to be a bigger joke as each day goes by?😢😢 0

sospier added 17:39 - Feb 19

Sounds like real trouble in the camp.Needs the air clearing sooner rather than later PL. 0

ITFC25 added 17:40 - Feb 19

Totally with Lambert on this one. The two have behaved poorly and deserve the punishment 1

RegencyBlue added 17:41 - Feb 19

Dysfunctional club from top to bottom.



Lambert has to go but many of the problems at this club are down to Evans and predate Lambert by years. 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 17:42 - Feb 19

I am certainly not a pro Lambert idiot but these 2 really do need a kick up the arsenal and out ofvtge club asap 0

Grimsbyblue added 17:44 - Feb 19

So by his logic with Jackson letting us down, will he also banish Downes to the U23s cos of his silly red card? Not saying I want him out of the team, but just as poor a sending off 1

TractorFrog added 17:45 - Feb 19

And rightly so. Both have a right to be angry over this very unfair decision by Lambert. 0

buzbyblue added 17:46 - Feb 19

Shambert is so full of sh!te it's unbelievable, maybe they should both talk to the players union and sue him for bullying 0

