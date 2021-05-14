Town Confirm Craney Joining Staff as Coach

Friday, 14th May 2021 14:31 Town have confirmed Ian Craney’s appointment to manager Paul Cook’s backroom staff. TWTD revealed on Wednesday that Craney had been at Playford Road along with new first-team coach Franny Jeffers. Craney, 38, played alongside Cook at Accrington, where he was later managed by the Blues boss, and joins the club as a coach, having been the kitman under his management at Wigan. The former midfielder also played for Altrincham, Swansea, Huddersfield, Morecambe (loan), Fleetwood, Rochdale, Stockport, Telford, Stafford Rangers (loan) and Conwy Borough during his career having been a youth player at hometown club Everton. “I’m really excited about the opportunity I have been given here,” Craney told the club site. “I obviously know Paul and worked with him at Wigan and when he offered me the chance to come to a club the size of Ipswich, I couldn’t wait to get down here. “It’s a big club with big ambitions and shouldn’t be in this league and I’m looking forward to being involved and trying to move the club on.” With Jeffers, whose recruitment from Everton as first-team coach was confirmed earlier in the week, having effectively replaced Matt Gill, Craney’s appointment makes it unlikely that U23s manager Kieron Dyer, who has been working with the first team since Cook took charge, will step up to be part of the senior staff for the season ahead.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



brendenward35 added 14:39 - May 14

Looks like PC getting people in he can trust maybe he needs time for Keiron to build that trust. Hopefully Dyer can hold onto his position as u23 coach and learn from what PC and his coaches are doing. Probably have to waiting for new CEO to arrive for any transfers to take place not sure if our chairman will get involved with any movement of players. Exciting times ahead lets see what August brings 0

ringwoodblue added 14:41 - May 14

At this rate we will have more back room staff than players! 1

MickMillsTash added 14:42 - May 14

You can't have enough Scousers

Am I first person to have ever written that ?

0

blues1 added 14:44 - May 14

Brendenward35. Yes, wont be any transfers until the CEO in place. But then there cant be anyway as transfer window not open yet. 0

greenkingtone added 14:46 - May 14

He sounds a sensible appointment. Better times ahead. 0

BlueBlood90 added 14:46 - May 14

I don't want to sound negative here but there seems to be a major lack of experienced coaches being brought in. How has he gone from being a kit man at Wigan to a first team coach?



Curious to know if Dyer will be given the assistant managers role. 1

trncbluearmy added 14:48 - May 14

Seems a bit of a strange one? 0

blues1 added 14:49 - May 14

Blueblood90. Hes been a coach previous to being kit man at Wigan. That's how. If ud read the story properly ud have seen it stated that this appointment makes it unlikely that Dyer will be in the 1st team picture next season. 0

Radlett_blue added 14:53 - May 14

We need a good kit man. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments