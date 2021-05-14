Town Confirm Craney Joining Staff as Coach
Friday, 14th May 2021 14:31
Town have confirmed Ian Craney’s appointment to manager Paul Cook’s backroom staff.
TWTD revealed on Wednesday that Craney had been at Playford Road along with new first-team coach Franny Jeffers.
Craney, 38, played alongside Cook at Accrington, where he was later managed by the Blues boss, and joins the club as a coach, having been the kitman under his management at Wigan.
The former midfielder also played for Altrincham, Swansea, Huddersfield, Morecambe (loan), Fleetwood, Rochdale, Stockport, Telford, Stafford Rangers (loan) and Conwy Borough during his career having been a youth player at hometown club Everton.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity I have been given here,” Craney told the club site.
“I obviously know Paul and worked with him at Wigan and when he offered me the chance to come to a club the size of Ipswich, I couldn’t wait to get down here.
“It’s a big club with big ambitions and shouldn’t be in this league and I’m looking forward to being involved and trying to move the club on.”
With Jeffers, whose recruitment from Everton as first-team coach was confirmed earlier in the week, having effectively replaced Matt Gill, Craney’s appointment makes it unlikely that U23s manager Kieron Dyer, who has been working with the first team since Cook took charge, will step up to be part of the senior staff for the season ahead.
