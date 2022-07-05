Town Make Bid For Leeds Left-Back Davis

Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 11:39 TWTD understands Town have made a bid for Leeds United left-back Leif Davis. The offer is understood to be around the £1 million mark plus additional cash in potential top-ups. Newcastle-born Davis, 22, was with Morecambe’s youth set-up as a schoolboy before joining the Elland Road club’s academy in July 2018. Davis, who is 6ft tall and can also operate as a wing-back and at centre-half, spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, making 10 starts and five sub appearances, a move which was initially viewed as a precursor to a permanent switch. For his parent club he has made six first-team starts and has made eight appearances from the bench. Town have already signed one left-back this summer, former Morecambe man Greg Leigh, however it had been expected that they would look to bring in a second before the start of the season.

Photo: Action Images



Mediocre_Quick added 11:44 - Jul 5

A mili? Lets go get him, very good little player, could be handy for us at this level 1

martin587 added 11:45 - Jul 5

Could be a very sound investment.Let’s wait and see what happens. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:52 - Jul 5

Would hopefully give us that balance we desperately need on the left hand side. Then ideally invest money in a striker and I think we’re set 0

JaySwitch added 11:56 - Jul 5

TWTD Understands 🤦‍♂️



Cringe 0

