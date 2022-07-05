Town Make Bid For Leeds Left-Back Davis
Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 11:39
TWTD understands Town have made a bid for Leeds United left-back Leif Davis.
The offer is understood to be around the £1 million mark plus additional cash in potential top-ups.
Newcastle-born Davis, 22, was with Morecambe’s youth set-up as a schoolboy before joining the Elland Road club’s academy in July 2018.
Davis, who is 6ft tall and can also operate as a wing-back and at centre-half, spent last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, making 10 starts and five sub appearances, a move which was initially viewed as a precursor to a permanent switch.
For his parent club he has made six first-team starts and has made eight appearances from the bench.
Town have already signed one left-back this summer, former Morecambe man Greg Leigh, however it had been expected that they would look to bring in a second before the start of the season.
Photo: Action Images
