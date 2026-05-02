Davis: An Incredible Three Weeks

Saturday, 2nd May 2026 22:16

Left-back Leif Davis thanked the fans for playing their part in today’s 3-0 victory over QPR at Portman Road, which saw the Blues back into the Premier League, the culmination of an incredible three weeks for the 26-year-old.

Davis, who joined Town from Leeds in the summer of 2022, is one of four players to have been involved in the promotion from League One and now two from the Championship, along with Christian Walton, George Hirst and Wes Burns.

They join John Elsworthy and Ted Phillips in winning three promotions as players, while manager Kieran McKenna is the first Blues boss to win three.

Asked to describe his emotions on having helped Town back into the Premier League after a year away, Davis said: “I’m just happy for everyone. I think you saw when that third goal went in, I was just soaking it it, the atmosphere was absolutely incredible.

“I’ve said it before, I’ve never felt anything like this, the atmosphere out there today, the love that the fans have for the club. The love I have for the club as well is incredible and to do it today was special.”

He added: “The club means everything to us, that’s why stayed down here, signing a new contract. I didn’t want to move anywhere, I felt at home, the fans made me feel at home, I just love it here.

“You get used to this with three promotions, which is an incredible feeling and that’s what it’s all about. I enjoy my football and I have done for the past four years, and now we’re going back to the big league, so I’m buzzing.”

How does this promotion compare to the others? “They’re all different but getting promotions, there’s no better feeling. I’ve had an incredible three weeks, the birth of my first child three weeks ago, so the past three weeks have been incredible for me.

“It’s been a bit of a blur because the sleep’s not been good but to get it done and now to have the time to spend with my family, nine weeks I can spend with my family and do everything I can to be there for my little one.”

The Blues got off to a breakneck start against the West Londoners, who had nothing to play for on the final day, netting twice through Hirst and Jaden Philogene in the first nine minutes.

“We wanted to start the game like that,” Davis said. “We always want to start the game like that here at home.

“But it wasn’t just the players, I think the fans brought that energy, they have all season, which has been incredible.

“We can’t thank them enough, today especially. All game, throughout the 90 minutes, even before when we arrived on the coach, that got the lads going. I know what that feeling’s like for me already, I’ve felt that feeling a lot of times at this club.

“I said to the lads, ‘just soak it in, you’ll never experience anything like this at any other club’.

“I think they realised what an important day it could be for the club, not just for the club but for themselves as well, for their future as players. I just love playing football for this football club and I just love Ipswich Town.”

Towards the end of the Premier League season, Davis admitted he hadn’t been happy with his performances over the course of the campaign and believes he has something to prove when he makes his top-flight return.

“One hundred per cent,” he said. “I haven’t got the numbers that I had [two years ago] this year, but I think I played an important role for a lot of the goals when Jaden’s cut inside and I’ve made that unselfish run to create that space for him. The manager’s said that if they counted as assists I should have 10 or 11.

“But I just do it for the team, anything I can. I said it before the Oxford game that I’d go to war for anyone in this club, anyone in this team, I love them all. They’re not just a big part of my career, they’re a big part of everyone else’s career in the football club as well. To get it over the line today is special.”

In 2024/25, Davis missed the trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United, his hometown club that he grew up supporting, as he was suspended following a red card against Arsenal and he’s looking forward to that game in particular next season.

“I’m not going to jinx this one,” he smiled. “That happened back then, but hopefully I do get the chance to play next year and that will be the fixture I’ll be looking for.

“Sunderland away will be a nice one as well. I’ll probably not get a nice welcome there but I won’t mind that!

“I’m all focused on having a little bit of a rest now, spending time with my family and be ready for next season.”

Photo: TWTD