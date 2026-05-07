Walton Nominated For Player of the Month

Thursday, 7th May 2026 06:00

Town keeper Christian Walton has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month Award for April.

The 30-year-old was one of the Blues’ most consistent performers after coming into the team in October and carried off the club’s Players’ Player of the Season gong.

Walton’s performances between the sticks helped Town negotiate a busy seven-game April in which they saw themselves to within three points of promotion, a goal they achieved via Saturday’s 3-0 home win against QPR in which Walton kept his 16th clean sheet in 36 Championship starts.

The Town keeper is up against Adrian Segecic (Portsmouth), Mohamed Toure (Norwich City) and Josh Windass (Wrexham) for the award, which will be announced on Friday.

The judging panel is made up of Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Photo: Matchday Images