Knutsen New Bookies' Favourite

Friday, 12th Jun 2026 09:49 Bodø/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen has emerged as the bookies’ new favourite for the vacant Town manager’s job, Kieran McKenna having stepped down on Wednesday. The Norwegian’s name began to appear among the frontrunners for the job yesterday afternoon, but this morning BetVictor price the 57-year-old at evens, moving ahead of early favourite Gary O’Neil, who is down to 6/4. Behind them, another Norwegian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is at 5/1, Brian Barry-Murphy at 6/1 and Rob Edwards, who departed Wolves yesterday and was among the bosses the Blues were eyeing two years ago when McKenna was tipped to move on, is at 10/1 alongside and former Blues loanee Liam Rosenior. Born in Bergen, Knutsen was a youth player with local club Brann but had no senior football career. Having trained as a teacher, his first managerial job was at fourth-tier side TIL Hovding, another Bergen-based club, in 1995, taking them up two divisions in a nine-year spell before moving back to Brann as head of first-team development. He took charge at second tier Fyllingsdalen in 2012, finishing second and fourth before being sacked at the end of the 2013 campaign. Ahead of the 2014 season, Knutsen was appointed at another second division club, Åsane, but despite finishes in 11th and then 10th was controversially axed after two years. In January 2017, he was appointed assistant manager at Bodø/Glimt and after promotion to the top flight in his first season at the club, he was promoted to head coach after previous boss Aasmund Bjørkan was elevated to sporting director. Since then he has led Glimt to their first ever league title in 2020, the first of four, and was named the Eliteserien Coach of the Year three years in a row. But it is his success in Europe which has caught most attention outside Norway, reaching the group stage of the 2021/22 Europa Conference League, then the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2024/25, where they were beaten by Spurs, becoming the first Norwegian side to progress to that stage of a European competition. In 2025/26, Knutsen’s reputation was further enhanced when Glimt made it as far as the last 16 of the Champions League, having knocked out Inter Milan via a 5-2 aggregate victory. He was recently linked with the Celtic manager’s job but played down the chances of leaving Glimt, whose domestic season runs through the summer. “When a team does well, there will always be interest around it,” he told Norwegian channel TV2. “You have to learn to handle and live with that. “At the same time, it emphasises how good we are at Glimt. It is inspiring to see that we can be competitive when we are at our best against a team that maintains a very high level.” He added: “For me, it will be very easy. I have committed to Bodø/Glimt and then I am 100 per cent in Glimt. All other interests are completely uninteresting to me. “We are in the middle of a season and everything other than Glimt that I spend time on takes away concentration and focus. "There are also an incredible number of exciting and interesting jobs outside Bodø. Just not to glorify Glimt too much – there are interesting opportunities elsewhere too. But right now, my focus is very much on Glimt and nothing else.” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues will move quickly to try to appoint their new boss with the incoming manager expected to be in place within a fortnight, perhaps even as soon as next week. Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect



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Blueray added 09:58 - Jun 12

This would be a much better appointment than O'Neil/Rosenior in my view. Has done wonders with Bodo. Just a risk concerning his lack of experience in English football. But worth a punt... 3

bringmeaKuqi added 09:59 - Jun 12

The most exciting name on the list. Has a good record with a team that can dominate their domestic games, but also be resolute in Europe - a flexibility we will need. They also showed they can be as positive and front footed as anyone in Europe last season. Would also open up new transfer markets 5

BlueySwede added 10:06 - Jun 12

I’d rather see this kind of left-field manager than familiar names like Rosenior, Dyche or O’Neil. My main question is whether Kjetil Knutsen has the expertise when it comes to identifying transfer targets in Europe and beyond, which Ashton has said we need to explore.



Whoever gets the job, it will be a challenge — but if we get it right, we might even surprise ourselves.



After a few days of “mourning” McKenna, I’m starting to feel excited again. No CEO, player, or manager is bigger than the club.



Uppa Town! 3

muccletonjoe added 10:08 - Jun 12

Not for me, English premier league is another world to the Norweigan first division., he may have got results against some big names in Europe, but too big a risk, in my opinion we need someone who has at least been there and done it. -1

midastouch added 10:08 - Jun 12

I'd rather we go for Ragnar Lothbrok. 0

darkhorse28 added 10:09 - Jun 12

Now that’s more like it. Watched the City game and they were SO tactically very very good.., would have a fantastic ceiling and exactly the profile we should be chasing, European pedigree, respected by the best in the game. Fingers crossed. Exciting times if it happens. -1

darkhorse28 added 10:11 - Jun 12

No senior football career, so often that’s such a good profile.., motivated, hungry, a point to prove that management skills, motivational skills, are far more important than how well you could kick a ball. McKenna was the same. SO hungry for the game.., this would be a great profile. 0

Doc_Albran added 10:15 - Jun 12

Obviously very early, but an interesting name in the ring. As Kuqi says above, has a dominant league position locally, but have also managed the step into Europe where they are under dogs and have to adapt - which was probably the only frustrating thing about McKenna.



Would be a good coach to try and get more out of Walle (think he needs to move to 10, he's wasted as a winger) plus further opens up the Scandinavian markets for recruitment.



Not getting excited just yet as pure bookies speculation (and he clearly still has a focus in Norway to the end of their season - so when could he start?), but good that we're casting the net wider than the current merry go round with O'Neil, Senior, Edwards.



Alternatively, get Fat Sam in! 0

trevski_s added 10:19 - Jun 12

This is one I would be really excited about. Done an amazing job with Bodo/Glimt in both the league and Europe. Im sure he plays a very similar style (be it a bit more aggresive and attacking) to what has been seen at Town with McKenna so the squad won't need to adjust their playstyle too much. Just bring Hogh with you ;) 0

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