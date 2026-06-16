Town Confirm Pre-Season Plans

Tuesday, 16th Jun 2026 14:06

Town have announced their pre-season friendly plans ahead of their return to the Premier League.

As previously revealed, the Blues will have their annual training camp in Spain, between Monday 20th July to Friday 24th July, with a behind-closed-doors friendly against local lower league opposition at the end, a fixture which won’t be open to supporters.

Town will then return home and play La Liga side CA Osasuna - who previously visited for a friendly in August 2004, losing 2-1 to Joe Royle’s team - at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday 29th July (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues will then play two friendlies on the same day on Saturday 1st August, the game at Oxford United which we reported last month at midday and a match at Wycombe Wanderers at 4pm.

Town will, again as previously reported, will play two Portman Road friendlies this summer, against Ligue 1 Le Havre AC on Tuesday 4th August (KO 7.45pm) and then another La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, who were beaten by Crystal Palace in last season’s UEFA Conference League final, on Saturday 8th August (KO 3pm).

We understand the Blues are also in discussions regarding an overseas game on Saturday 15th August, while other UK-based behind-closed-doors matches are also planned.

Photo: Matchday Images