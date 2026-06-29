Town Women Sign Hibs Winger
Monday, 29th Jun 2026 14:25
Ipswich Town Women have signed winger Rosie Livingstone from Scottish Premier League Hibernian.
The 20-year-old, who was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award last season, has signed a two-year deal, the clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee.
Scotland U23 international Livingstone made her debut for Hibs as a 15-year-old and has gone on to make 101 appearances, scoring 22 goals.
In 2025/26 she scored seven goals and picked up 13 assists in 35 appearances, and won her club’s Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.
“I’m so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Livingstone told the club site.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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