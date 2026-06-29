Town Women Sign Hibs Winger

Monday, 29th Jun 2026 14:25

Ipswich Town Women have signed winger Rosie Livingstone from Scottish Premier League Hibernian.

The 20-year-old, who was nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award last season, has signed a two-year deal, the clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee.

Scotland U23 international Livingstone made her debut for Hibs as a 15-year-old and has gone on to make 101 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

In 2025/26 she scored seven goals and picked up 13 assists in 35 appearances, and won her club’s Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.

“I’m so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Livingstone told the club site.



“I like to be aggressive, both on and off the ball, and I also enjoy going forward and making things happen.



“I just want to contribute as much as I can and hopefully put ourselves in a good position come the end of the season.”



Town Women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re thrilled to have Rosie on board with us.



“There were some obstacles we had to navigate to get this done, but that shows just how much both ourselves and Rosie wanted this to happen.



“She’s a player who will get people off their seats and as a person she’s a fantastic character who’ll add a lot to the group on and off the pitch.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images