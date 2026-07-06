Town Among Clubs Linked With Sunderland Winger

Monday, 6th Jul 2026 18:19 Town are among a number of clubs reported to be interested in Sunderland winger Simon Adingra. The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international joined the Black Cats last summer from Brighton, but was sent on loan to Monaco in January. According to Footmercato, Monaco want him to return on loan for 2026/27 while the Blues, Hull City, AS Roma and RB Leipzig all want to sign him on a permanent basis, while it’s claimed talks have already taken place between the player and West Ham, who will be in the Championship next season. Abidjan-born Adingra, who primarily plays on the left, moved to Europe via the Right to Dream Academy, signing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, from where Town recruited Sindre Walle Egeli, in 2020. In June 2022 he moved to Brighton for €8 million (£6.8 million) and immediately joined the Seagulls’ sister club in Belgium, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, on loan. Having made 37 Premier League starts and 23 sub appearances, scoring eight times, for Brighton, Adingra was sold to Sunderland last summer for £21 million. Prior to his loan switch, he had made nine Premier League starts and five sub appearances for the Wearsiders, scoring once. Photo: Imago Images Sports



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Saxonblue74 added 18:39 - Jul 6

Better than Jack Clarke or Jaden Philiogene??? 2

bluesissy added 18:43 - Jul 6

Not another winger for gods sake....I'm seriously losing patience with our recruitment....its getting serious now.. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:45 - Jul 6

Or in other words, the guy could end up almost anywhere. He was good at Brighton for a fair while, but his form dropped off. Hence I guess why he ended up at Sunderland and then elsewhere.



Now if we could just prise Schjelderup out of Benfica! 1

rjm added 18:48 - Jul 6

Always liked the look of him and thought he was one of Sunderland’s best signings a year ago, didn’t quite work out for him there but I would absolutely love to have him here. Can play on the right and even on the left he is most likely a step up on both JC and Philogene. Please Ashton get this done. Love this link. 0

blueoutlook added 18:49 - Jul 6

Are Jaden and Jack good enough, Im not sure they are ? 0

Gforce added 18:49 - Jul 6

Yet another link,how many is that now ?

Will be nice when one of these actually becomes reality. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:53 - Jul 6

linked with, at that point i moved on to look at all the other clubs he is linked with , oh well. Its obviously not one of those that are ''well down the road'' so wont get excited . 0

oldelsworthyfan added 19:05 - Jul 6

Links 5 Signings 0 1

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