Town Among Clubs Linked With Sunderland Winger
Monday, 6th Jul 2026 18:19
Town are among a number of clubs reported to be interested in Sunderland winger Simon Adingra.
The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international joined the Black Cats last summer from Brighton, but was sent on loan to Monaco in January.
According to Footmercato, Monaco want him to return on loan for 2026/27 while the Blues, Hull City, AS Roma and RB Leipzig all want to sign him on a permanent basis, while it’s claimed talks have already taken place between the player and West Ham, who will be in the Championship next season.
Abidjan-born Adingra, who primarily plays on the left, moved to Europe via the Right to Dream Academy, signing for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, from where Town recruited Sindre Walle Egeli, in 2020.
In June 2022 he moved to Brighton for €8 million (£6.8 million) and immediately joined the Seagulls’ sister club in Belgium, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, on loan.
Having made 37 Premier League starts and 23 sub appearances, scoring eight times, for Brighton, Adingra was sold to Sunderland last summer for £21 million.
Prior to his loan switch, he had made nine Premier League starts and five sub appearances for the Wearsiders, scoring once.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
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