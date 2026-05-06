Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Dozzell Makes US Move
Wednesday, 6th May 2026 16:53

Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined MLS side DC United having turned down a new deal with Portsmouth.

The 27-year-old’s US move had been mooted for a number of weeks but his new club has now confirmed the switch, Dozzell having signed a two-year deal with an option for a third campaign.

The Ipswich-born schemer, who had been with Pompey for two years having previously spent time with QPR and Birmingham (loan) after leaving the Blues in the summer of 2021, came through the youth set-up at Town and famously emulated his father Jason by scoring on his debut aged only 16.

“We are thrilled to be adding a central midfielder with Andre's quality and experience,” said Dr Erkut Sogut, DC United’s managing director of soccer operations.

“Andre is a highly technical two-way player with great vision who does important work for his team for 90 minutes and we are excited he has chosen to join our family.” 

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



RobITFC added 16:59 - May 6
Great move for him
0

MaySixth added 17:08 - May 6
American grandfather.
0

algarvefan added 17:11 - May 6
Good luck Andre.
0

PortmanTerrorist added 17:48 - May 6
A career which nearly ended as quickly as it had started has taken another positive turn. Great move for the lad and wish him and his family well.

BTW when are US connections going to deliver a hidden MLS gem ?!
0

backwaywhen added 17:52 - May 6
Chasing the dollar and why not , enjoy and best of luck young man .
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 299 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026