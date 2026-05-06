Dozzell Makes US Move
Wednesday, 6th May 2026 16:53
Former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell has joined MLS side DC United having turned down a new deal with Portsmouth.
The 27-year-old’s US move had been mooted for a number of weeks but his new club has now confirmed the switch, Dozzell having signed a two-year deal with an option for a third campaign.
The Ipswich-born schemer, who had been with Pompey for two years having previously spent time with QPR and Birmingham (loan) after leaving the Blues in the summer of 2021, came through the youth set-up at Town and famously emulated his father Jason by scoring on his debut aged only 16.
“We are thrilled to be adding a central midfielder with Andre's quality and experience,” said Dr Erkut Sogut, DC United’s managing director of soccer operations.
“Andre is a highly technical two-way player with great vision who does important work for his team for 90 minutes and we are excited he has chosen to join our family.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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