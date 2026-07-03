Lille: No Approach For Alexsandro

Friday, 3rd Jul 2026 17:50

Ligue 1 Lille have dismissed claims that the Blues have made an approach for Brazilian international central defender Alexsandro.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano claimed Town had made contact with Les Dogues and that talks were under way regarding a potential move for €30 million (£26 million).

However, Lille told L’Equipe that there had been no approach from anyone regarding the 26-year-old and that in any case they have no plans to sell.

“No club has contacted us,” Lille insisted. “We count on Alexsandro, we are counting on Alexsandro, so it is not an issue.”

Rio de Janeiro-born centre-half Alexsandro left his home country to join Praiense in the Portugusese third tier in 2019.

A year later he moved on to Amora in the same division, before he stepped up a tier to Chaves in June 2021.

The 6ft 2in tall central defender joined Lille for €2 million (£1.7 million) in July 2022 and has now made more than 100 appearances for the club.

Alexsandro, who is contracted until the summer of 2028, received his first international call-up a year ago and has now won three caps, but is not in the Brazilian World Cup squad, injury having limited him to 11 appearances in all competitions during 2025/26.

Photo: Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters Connect