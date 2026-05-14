Fans Asked to Vote on Mural Designs
Thursday, 14th May 2026 15:52
Town fans are being invited to vote for a mural for the wooden hoardings surrounding the Portman Road car park.
In January, the club and All About Ipswich invited artists and designers to make submissions for the proposed mural.
Those designs have been reviewed and reduced to a shortlist of three by the Fan Advisory Board with members and season ticket holders now asked to vote on their favourite on the club website while fuller versions can also be viewed here. Voting closes at midday on Thursday 21st May.
The winning design will be installed ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.
Mural One
Mural Two
Mural Three
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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Ipswich Town Polls
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