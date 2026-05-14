Fans Asked to Vote on Mural Designs

Thursday, 14th May 2026 15:52 Town fans are being invited to vote for a mural for the wooden hoardings surrounding the Portman Road car park. In January, the club and All About Ipswich invited artists and designers to make submissions for the proposed mural. Those designs have been reviewed and reduced to a shortlist of three by the Fan Advisory Board with members and season ticket holders now asked to vote on their favourite on the club website while fuller versions can also be viewed here. Voting closes at midday on Thursday 21st May. The winning design will be installed ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign. Mural One Mural Two Mural Three Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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grow_our_own added 15:56 - May 14

Def not #3 as it looks like it's got Ashton in it. Ashton OUT! -1

shropshiretractor added 16:09 - May 14

Grow up grow_our_own. Ashton has got the club to an incredible place and 3 promotions in 4 seasons.

Few potential Norwich fans on here desperate for everything going well with the club to come to an end! 1

trncbluearmy added 16:18 - May 14

No 3 by a country mile real fans some I know/recognise 4

timetraveler added 16:20 - May 14

I am leaning towards 1. But re the characters in 2 I think they are left to right

Kieran McKenna, George Burley, John Lyall, SBR and SAR with Roger Osborne and Mick Mills with the trophy. 1

Akzidenz81 added 16:25 - May 14

Option 1 and option 2 are utterly horrific. -1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 16:25 - May 14

Viewing these on the club website is atrocious. There seems to be many more detail panels on mural 3 compared with the others. Does that mean the others repeat often?

Hobson had more choice.

#1 Is like an architect's rendition

#2 Faces away from the ground. Starts strong, fizzles out into generic fans. BTW, what is in Cardinal Wolsey's hand?

#3 You could spend ages deciphering. The scary Bluey should have been drawn.

Yes, I am a philistine. 0

BeachBlue added 16:32 - May 14

Mural two has Natasha Thomas.



I vote number 2 1

Gforce added 16:38 - May 14

Why no images of the only picturesque place in town,the Waterfront ? 0

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