Lambert Facing Dressing Room Unrest - Report

Monday, 11th Jan 2021 19:23 Town boss Paul Lambert is reported to be under increasing pressure due to dressing room unrest. According to Football Insider, there is “a dressing room mutiny” with relationships between Lambert and some of the club’s senior players “fractured”. The Blues are claimed to be considering sacking the 51-year-old and are looking at potential replacements. However, owner Marcus Evans released a statement backing Lambert just over a month ago and is not believed to be looking at making an imminent change. Lambert has been in charge at Portman Road since October 2018 and signed a new five-year contract on New Year’s Day 2020. After failing to prevent relegation from the Championship in 2018/19, the Blues finished 11th in their first season in League One. This season, having started well, they have drifted out of the play-off places, just as they did in 2019/20. Following Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Swindon, the Blues are eighth in the table, having lost four of their last five matches at Portman Road. Overall, Lambert has been in charge of 103 Town matches with the Blues winning 33, drawing 25 and losing 45. Earlier today, the South West Branch of the Supporters Club joined independent supporters group Blue Action in calling for a managerial change.

Gilesy added 19:25 - Jan 11

I'm not for sacking managers normally but how can this go on? 11

Woolfenthen added 19:27 - Jan 11

How reliable a source is this football insider 0

timkatieadamitfc added 19:27 - Jan 11

Good, the players obviously don’t like the system he will not budge from and looks like they’ve finally had enough. I just hope there is substance to this and not just paper talk 11

TractorWood added 19:28 - Jan 11

Just another few months of dawdling and poor results and Evans might consider starting to seriously consider maybe, potentially having a stern word with him. 1

RobsonWark added 19:29 - Jan 11

No doubt CHAMBERS is the cause of all this and will be brown nosing the next manager.



Don't know why we just don't put a post in the pitch at left back with a number 4 shirt on it. It would be far more effect than our Captain no so flaming fantastic!! -10

jas0999 added 19:33 - Jan 11

This is a mess.



The manager isn’t good enough.



The players aren’t good enough.



The owner isn’t good enough.



Lambert though must go. 6

casanovacrow added 19:34 - Jan 11

How reliable is football insider?



I don't know what to think about this, if it's true. As much as I can understand it there's a risk that two dressing room mutiny's in a row ,after both managers wanting them to do things outside their comfort zone, indicates a different issue. 0

Countryboyblue added 19:37 - Jan 11

We really are getting to an all time low of reporting when TWTD is using ‘football Insider’ anyway the issues is nothing to do with the management, it’s simple the players are just not good enough. One possible championship player amongst them > Dozzell 0

timkatieadamitfc added 19:47 - Jan 11

@ countryboyblue - possibly so, but we have PLENTY of players who are more than good enough for this league, holy, kvy, woolfenden, edwards, bishop, Norwood, Dozzell and even Sears, problem is players are played out of position in a sh1t system which clearly doesn’t suit us 0

Ipswichbusiness added 19:50 - Jan 11

This is a result orientated business and the results under Lambert have been poor.



If we don’t go up this season things will get very difficult with the salary cap.



Mr Evans must know this and should be able to see the value of his investment in the club getting worse by the week. 1

Timefliesbyintheblue added 19:55 - Jan 11

RobsonWark - If this is the only way in which you can seemingly get attention, I guess we should all feel rather sorry for you. If this this is not the case then you deserve much more criticism then just a few down marking arrows. 0

MattinLondon added 19:55 - Jan 11

I want to go back to the good old days when managers received the vote of confidence and then got sacked the next day. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 19:56 - Jan 11

''senior players '' narrows the field down a bit. Perhaps the result and the jollity coming off the pitch Saturday are linked. IF the ''mutiny'' is real it MUST be sorted and quick, , i dont agree with player power but that said keeping Lambert on ,entrenched in his failing ways will be a disaster,we need a solid team effort every match.Marcus Evans needs to get his act together and bring in a manager with a passion for the game and real will to succeed AND back him with some cash.Lambert is passionless , not motivational . and failing. By his own admission he dosnt worry about the sack, or wake up thinking about football, he is too comfortable to care . 1

Suffolkboy added 19:58 - Jan 11

The way we play , the style we play, the system we play, the players we use, the positions they play and the character and commitment they bring is ALL down to the Management of the team !

Not in favour of rumourmongering , nevertheless from what we see , from what we read OR/ AND what we might reasonably interpret much is amiss !

PL has shown more than one sign of not being big enough , mentally strong enough or enthusiastically disposed enough to dig deep , re- establish his enthusiasm and professionalism and come to terms with the tasks in front of him .Undoubtedly well intentioned and of good instinct ,sadly his weaknesses and inflexibilities are becoming insurmountable hurdles !

Change is much needed - just a question of ME deciding which or who must go , AND who can bring vitality and redirection coupled to player confidence and trust ASAP .

ACTION please Mr E , it’s definitely in your court ( but please do make the right choice of character and characteristics needed for our smashing Cliub ,which you of course own ) .

COYB -1

CavendishBlue added 19:58 - Jan 11

Robsonwalk



Chambo is RB.Needless to say,it's not his best position !!!! 0

timkatieadamitfc added 19:59 - Jan 11

Matt in London”the good old days “ 😂 brilliant 0

RegencyBlue added 20:00 - Jan 11

Lambert is past his sell by date but so are our so called ‘stars’ who don’t want to take any responsibility for their own dismal performances. No doubt Chambers is to the fore!



Whatever happens though we will be back in the same situation manager wise in a couple of years without new ownership. Nobody is going to succeed under the Evans regime. 1

