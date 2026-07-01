Former Loanee Neil Joins Rangers

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2026 11:13

Former Blues loanee Dan Neil has joined Glasgow giants Rangers on a three-year deal having been released by parent club Sunderland at the end of the season.

Rangers were among the sides vying to sign Neil on loan in January when the midfielder opted to join Town for whom he made nine starts and eight sub appearances as the Blues won promotion to the Premier League.

“It is a new chapter for myself and I am really excited to be signing for Rangers. I’m really looking forward to what the next few years can bring,” he told RangersTV.

“I have played for Sunderland for a number of years and the weight and expectation of the fans to win every week and the feeling of it making or breaking people’s weekends is something that drives me.

“I’ve spoken to many people who have been here, and they said it’s a very similar feeling, and as a character and a person that really drives me to give 110 per cent day in and day out, and I need that in my career.”

New Rangers manager Derek McInnes added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He will be an excellent addition to our squad.

“He is a technically gifted midfielder who is strong in possession, can contribute goals and brings tremendous energy to the team.

“At 24, we are signing a player who is hungry and ambitious, but who already possesses significant experience and leadership qualities, having captained Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in 2025.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Dan throughout pre-season as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Rangers have also signed another former Blues loanee, Ben Godfrey, on a season-long loan from Atalanta.

Photo: Matchday Images