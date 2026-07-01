Former Loanee Neil Joins Rangers
Wednesday, 1st Jul 2026 11:13
Former Blues loanee Dan Neil has joined Glasgow giants Rangers on a three-year deal having been released by parent club Sunderland at the end of the season.
Rangers were among the sides vying to sign Neil on loan in January when the midfielder opted to join Town for whom he made nine starts and eight sub appearances as the Blues won promotion to the Premier League.
“It is a new chapter for myself and I am really excited to be signing for Rangers. I’m really looking forward to what the next few years can bring,” he told RangersTV.
“I have played for Sunderland for a number of years and the weight and expectation of the fans to win every week and the feeling of it making or breaking people’s weekends is something that drives me.
“I’ve spoken to many people who have been here, and they said it’s a very similar feeling, and as a character and a person that really drives me to give 110 per cent day in and day out, and I need that in my career.”
New Rangers manager Derek McInnes added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He will be an excellent addition to our squad.
“He is a technically gifted midfielder who is strong in possession, can contribute goals and brings tremendous energy to the team.
“At 24, we are signing a player who is hungry and ambitious, but who already possesses significant experience and leadership qualities, having captained Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in 2025.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Dan throughout pre-season as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”
Rangers have also signed another former Blues loanee, Ben Godfrey, on a season-long loan from Atalanta.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 300 bloggers
Gary O’Neil: Operation Survival by DanLyles
It is safe to say that the €5m appointment of Strasbourg’s manager was received with initial disappointment by a sizeable demographic of Town supporters. ‘too safe’, ‘the easy option’ and ‘uninspiring’ were some of the semantics aimed at CEO Mark Ashton.
Kieran McKenna, Gary O'Neil and the Difference Between a Coach and a Builder by Bluetaff
It's been a minute since my last blog and to be honest I hadn't planned on another until a rather enlightening conversation with an old friend.
Between The Lines, Special Edition - We Haven’t Got Super Kieran McKenna by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, I didn't expect or want to write this poem as a bookend to the last season.
Some People Are On the Pitch... by urbanpenguin
My seat for QPR at home was three rows from the back of the West Stand. It offered a perfect view across along the Bobby Robson Stand so as the game went into injury time, I could see the crowd politely and excitedly hold itself back from entering the pitch.
Between The Lines, Champions League Final Edition - PSG Tips by The_Flashing_Smile
PSG 1:1 Arsenal (AET, PSG win 4:3 on pens)
UEFA Champions League Final - 30/05/26
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]