Pert Departs But Gilmartin and Aluko Stay
Sunday, 5th Jul 2026 17:01
Martyn Pert, assistant manager under Kieran McKenna, has left Town, the club has confirmed.
Pert had been in talks regarding a new recruitment role, however, the 48-year-old has now joined first-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas, and set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson in moving on, their exits having been announced a fortnight ago.
The vastly experienced Pert followed McKenna from Manchester United when the Northern Irishman took charge at Portman Road in December 2021.
Town have also confirmed that head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin will remain in his role, as will another of McKenna’s first-team coaches, Sone Aluko, the pair also having been in talks with the club since the change of manager.
“I would like to place on record my gratitude to all departing members of staff for their contributions during their time at the club,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said.
“They have all represented the club with dedication and professionalism and each played important roles in promotions during their time here – with Martyn and Charlie both part of three in the last four years.
“They depart as friends of Ipswich Town and we wish them well for the future.”
New boss Gary O’Neil brought his Strasbourg assistants Neil Critchley, previously manager of Blackpool and Liverpool’s U23s, and Tim Jenkins with him as his assistants, while Ed Ames comes in as an analyst/coach.
Photo: TWTD
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