Pert Departs But Gilmartin and Aluko Stay

Sunday, 5th Jul 2026 17:01 Martyn Pert, assistant manager under Kieran McKenna, has left Town, the club has confirmed. Pert had been in talks regarding a new recruitment role, however, the 48-year-old has now joined first-team coaches Charlie Turnbull and Junior Stanislas, and set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson in moving on, their exits having been announced a fortnight ago. The vastly experienced Pert followed McKenna from Manchester United when the Northern Irishman took charge at Portman Road in December 2021. Town have also confirmed that head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin will remain in his role, as will another of McKenna’s first-team coaches, Sone Aluko, the pair also having been in talks with the club since the change of manager. “I would like to place on record my gratitude to all departing members of staff for their contributions during their time at the club,” CEO and chairman Mark Ashton said. “They have all represented the club with dedication and professionalism and each played important roles in promotions during their time here – with Martyn and Charlie both part of three in the last four years. “They depart as friends of Ipswich Town and we wish them well for the future.” New boss Gary O’Neil brought his Strasbourg assistants Neil Critchley, previously manager of Blackpool and Liverpool’s U23s, and Tim Jenkins with him as his assistants, while Ed Ames comes in as an analyst/coach. Photo: TWTD



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bluelad7 added 17:12 - Jul 5

Gutted for Pert. Thought he deserved a place here. Key to KMcK success in many ways. 7

Roburmsyenna added 17:15 - Jul 5

his celebrations in 2024 were legendry 3

Tedray added 17:30 - Jul 5

A very sad day question do these folk have a contract as it all seems very abrupt Anyway best wishes for the future Martyn. 0

SickParrot added 17:30 - Jul 5

Pert will probably team up with Kieran again in due course. 1

armchaircritic59 added 17:52 - Jul 5

Thanks for everything Martyn and good luck for the future. 1

boysof1981 added 17:57 - Jul 5

No fault of the club this, all KM’s doing. Assistant at Fulham or Celtic with him by Christmas 0

jas0999 added 17:58 - Jul 5

Sorry to see Pert go and wish him well, but can’t say I’m surprised at all. When KM decided to take a break, there was always going to be an impact to some of his staff. GON was always going to bring in his own team and clearly the role offered to Pert didn’t tick the box.



But, I’ve no doubt he will return alongside KM at another club. Probably around October/November time.



Good luck for the future Martyn. 0

blues1 added 18:11 - Jul 5

Bluelad7. You do realisexit was Perts decision not to stay. Was offered a,different role but has decided its ot for him. Was always unlikely he'd be part of the st team coaching team under Oneill. New managers almost always bring in their own people. As did Mckenna, which was why Pert was here anyway. And will no doubt join him again elsewhere. Good luck to him. Been a big part of the last 5 years. 0

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