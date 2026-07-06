Town Agree Emersonn Fee

Monday, 6th Jul 2026 21:22 Town have agreed a deal with Toulouse for Brazilian striker Emersonn. TWTD confirmed over the weekend that the Blues were interested in the 21-year-old, who had been linked earlier in the week. Yesterday, it was reported that Town had lodged a bid and that offer has now been accepted with the player now travelling to Portman Road for a medical and to complete the formalities on his switch. Sky Sports reports that the deal is a €28 million (£24 million) - a new record fee for the Blues - plus €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons and a sell-on clause. Former Brazil U15 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025. That spell led to his move to his current club in Ligue 1 on deadline say last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists. In May, he came off the bench to score in a 2-1 defeat to new Blues manager Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg. Emersonn, who was recently the subject of a rebuffed bid from Hull City, will become the first Brazilian to play for Town if the move is confirmed. Elsewhere, another Blues target, West Ham’s Callum Wilson, is reported to be close to joining Brentford on a one-year deal. Photo: IMAGO/Buzzi via Reuters Connect



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BlueMoolay added 21:25 - Jul 6

Wow....This is amazing. Let's have a few more please...COYB 1

Vancouver_Blue added 21:29 - Jul 6

I guess this puts Liam Delap rejoining us to bed -2

MaySixth added 21:29 - Jul 6

He scored in both games against Gary O'Neil's Strasbourg last season 0

RetroBlue added 21:33 - Jul 6

VancouverBlue: hopefully Delap was never being considered. Not good enough in my humble opinion. 7

benslifeyt added 21:33 - Jul 6

21 . Very young . 6 goals in a good competitive league .

Lots of time on his side .

Very good signing this could be . Dont expect him to be world beater or first choice at the moment.

But definitely a really solid bench player to be forst choice in a year or 2 .

Nothing to dislike about this at all 4

DeliasMashedPotato added 21:34 - Jul 6

Welcome! Will need to be patient with this lad but looks like an exciting signing. Great to see some early business so he can get a full pre season. 1

Wicksy added 21:37 - Jul 6

Is he our first single-name player? Can't think of another... 0

Ipswich_Sniffer added 21:39 - Jul 6

Absolute dog filth. This is our pool however. -15

OliGopoly added 21:40 - Jul 6

@Wicksy - Sito 3

blues1 added 21:50 - Jul 6

Ipswich sniffer. Typical town fan. How do we know what he'll be like? Look at the likes of salah when he was at chelsea? Yet was brilliant for Liverpool. Like delap, at hull, this guy has played several of his games out wide for toulouse yet scored 7

Look how many delap got here playing down the middle? So, assuming he signs, let's give the lad a chance, shall we, rather than write him off before hes even signed 6

Countryboyblue added 21:51 - Jul 6

At just 21 he’ll be hungry for success and he’ll take to being coached into our culture. I love to hear about signings like this. It’s so exciting to be a Town fan at the moment. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 21:54 - Jul 6

Ipswich sniffer lol I’ll just leave these stats here for your amazing scouting nouse guess you wouldn’t have wanted these guys either??



Cunha at Athletico Madrid 54 games 7 goals, before that at liepzig 54 games 9 goals,

Liam Delap 31 games and 8 goals at Hull in the championship yet everyone loved him here.

Joao Pedro at Watford 109 games 24 goals

Mo Salah at Chelsea 19 games 2 goals

Antoine Semenyo at Bristol city 225 games 21 goals

Morgan Rogers 28 games 2 goals 3

WhiteVanMan added 21:55 - Jul 6

Wiksy its Emersonn Correia da Silva

Exactly what we should be looking at was fearing a distinct lack of ambition but this ia great start 2

Ipswichtown4life added 21:59 - Jul 6

I've never heard of the lad, I'm sure Gary O'Neil know alot more about him, I'm excited to see what a brazilian can do for us 0

flykickingbybgunn added 22:12 - Jul 6

Look forward to seeing him in the blue. 0

Stephbgb added 22:14 - Jul 6

@OliGopoly - Sito = Luis Castro Rodriguez, so not sure that one really counts either 0

jas0999 added 22:14 - Jul 6

7 goals in 31 appearances. Must do better next season! We can’t keep signing players who can’t score! Wilson would have been a good option. 0

wiltshireblue added 22:20 - Jul 6

not doubting his quality and very exciting. But that video is basically a selection of clips of him touching the ball 1

Saxonblue74 added 22:23 - Jul 6

Lets hope he does the business. Wonder if the Toulouse keeper Restes will follow? 0

BlueNomad added 22:24 - Jul 6

Sniffer - thank you for six points, Nunez and beating Millwall. Now concern yourself with your miserable crew. 0

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