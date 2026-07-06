Town Agree Emersonn Fee
Monday, 6th Jul 2026 21:22
Town have agreed a deal with Toulouse for Brazilian striker Emersonn.
TWTD confirmed over the weekend that the Blues were interested in the 21-year-old, who had been linked earlier in the week.
Yesterday, it was reported that Town had lodged a bid and that offer has now been accepted with the player now travelling to Portman Road for a medical and to complete the formalities on his switch.
Sky Sports reports that the deal is a €28 million (£24 million) - a new record fee for the Blues - plus €3 million (£2.6 million) in add-ons and a sell-on clause.
Former Brazil U15 international Emersonn, who is 6ft 1in tall, started his career with Athletico Paranaense in his home country before moving on to Turkish side Göztepe in January 2025.
That spell led to his move to his current club in Ligue 1 on deadline say last summer for around €3 million (£2.6 million) and last season he scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, picking up three assists.
In May, he came off the bench to score in a 2-1 defeat to new Blues manager Gary O’Neil’s Strasbourg.
Emersonn, who was recently the subject of a rebuffed bid from Hull City, will become the first Brazilian to play for Town if the move is confirmed.
Elsewhere, another Blues target, West Ham’s Callum Wilson, is reported to be close to joining Brentford on a one-year deal.
Photo: IMAGO/Buzzi via Reuters Connect
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