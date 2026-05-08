Ashton 'Facing FA Chant Investigation'
Friday, 8th May 2026 11:42
Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton is reportedly the subject of an FA investigation following the Blues’ promotion celebrations at the weekend.
Ashton was filmed joining in fans’ chants regarding former Norwich City co-owner Delia Smith while on a terrace at Isaacs on the Quay alongside skipper Dara O’Shea, although video footage indicates both conspicuously avoided directly referencing the 84-year-old TV chef.
According to the Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press, the 54-year-old is now being investigated to assess whether he breached FA rule E3.1: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”
Town are not commenting, while it’s not known whether O’Shea may face a similar probe.
Photo: TWTD
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