Ashton 'Facing FA Chant Investigation'

Friday, 8th May 2026 11:42 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton is reportedly the subject of an FA investigation following the Blues’ promotion celebrations at the weekend. Ashton was filmed joining in fans’ chants regarding former Norwich City co-owner Delia Smith while on a terrace at Isaacs on the Quay alongside skipper Dara O’Shea, although video footage indicates both conspicuously avoided directly referencing the 84-year-old TV chef. According to the Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press, the 54-year-old is now being investigated to assess whether he breached FA rule E3.1: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.” Town are not commenting, while it’s not known whether O’Shea may face a similar probe. Photo: TWTD



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Jugsy added 11:51 - May 8

To be fair, his last few months have seen some pretty significant errors of judgement. I know it bores some, but the Reform situation was and still is badly handled. You'd think he'd be trying to keep a clean profile at least in the immediate term. I wasn't impressed by his chanting about Norwich with the fans. He needs to sharpen up. 3

Ipswich_Crazy added 12:04 - May 8

Too many snowflakes these days! Get over it, it's all banter! It's nice to see a CEO engaging wth the fans! 10

Pirateplank added 12:05 - May 8

The debacle with Farage

His coverup and lying

His failure to take responsibility and apologies

His questionable transfer policy and delivery failure for Prem season

And now this obscene and offensive chanting



This is not someone who holds or even attempts to upholds ITFC values

Fans of his previous clubs told us what he was like and they have been proven correct.

His time is up. Ashton out -11

RetroBlue added 12:07 - May 8

Things are building aren't they. -6

RetroBlue added 12:10 - May 8

...mind you, he wasnt incorrect if he did sing it! 0

HopefulBlue69 added 12:11 - May 8

As a Suffolk club, I wonder whether they will invite all the county councillors to the ground for a tour... Imagine the hand wringing and shouts of disbelief from all the snowflakes on here as looks like most will be from Reform... -1

Robert_Garrett added 12:13 - May 8

Case of sour grapes from the scum cos we finished above them again! Just trrying to ruin an enthusiastic moment? No place for religeon and politics in our sport. Prince William was singing obscenities at Aston Villa - are we to purge him as well? 0

IT_since_75 added 12:13 - May 8

Well he’s right…but…

More fuel for our socialist brethren to stoke the fires on a flame that should have been extinguished some weeks ago. 1

itfcblue27 added 12:14 - May 8

Once again his actions have cast a totally unecessaryshadow over things. 0

Aero added 12:22 - May 8

I wonder which clubs fans reported him... hmmm 1

C_Thomsen added 12:22 - May 8

Who comes on here to defend Norwich from Chants. Get a grip or get lost. 2

Pirateplank added 12:31 - May 8

@Robert Garrett



If its true, then yes. Why wouldn't 'they'? Royals have not had impunity since 1215. And we all want an equal society, right? 0

darkhorse28 added 12:36 - May 8

Better than his ‘shit on the villa’ requests last time. He does think we’re Ashton FC.



Time will tell. Not his fault in truth, business owners shouldn’t ever index their entire success or failure to one person, there’s been a lack of basic governance because it’s been easiest.



Time will tell but we need a board that’s stronger and has real agency for everyone, one that puts our values above any individual agenda, not just Mark, but anyone.., a set of principles that guide the club for generations.



Guess maybe the days of owners wanting to be around for generations might be gone, but they must have better professional standards in their core businesses. 0

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